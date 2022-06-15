The Fed hiked interest rates. Here’s what you can do about inflation.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates today by the largest amount since 1994 to try to get inflation under control. One of our listeners is wondering what the average consumer can do to keep inflation at bay. We’ll offer a potential solution. Plus, we tackle your questions about rent control, private equity and the costs of all those canceled flights.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Federal Reserve attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994” from Marketplace
- “Private equity will buy up companies to the tune of $1 trillion this year” from Marketplace
- Private equity explained
- “How Private Equity Looted America” from Mother Jones
- “It’s a pain to fly these days. The FAA and airlines are trying to fix that” from CNBC
If you’ve got a question for us, send it to makemesmart@marketplace.org and (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.
