The Fed could use an assist

The Federal Reserve could put a quick end to inflation on its own, economist Claudia Sahm says, but be careful what you wish for.

“I get it, inflation is a hardship. It’s the hardship we’re living with right now,” she said. “But for many families, a recession is a disaster.”

The Fed is taking a patient approach, but consumers are growing impatient. Sahm, founder of Sahm Consulting and formerly of the Fed and the White House, said Congress needs to step it up.

On today’s show, we’ll talk with Sahm about what can be done on the supply side, and why she wants to cry when she hears President Joe Biden say the Fed will take care of it.

For the News Fix, Kai and guest host Samantha Fields discuss the difficulties in getting treatment for monkeypox and the eerie similarities between the U.S. response to this outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, we’ll hear from a listener who can’t stop spending despite inflation, and another jumping on a very fun TikTok trend. All that, plus National Youth Poet Laureate Alyssa Gaines answers this week’s Make Me Smart question!

