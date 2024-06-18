The false economic narratives continue

The elections for president, the U.S. Senate, the House and many other offices are a few months away. On the campaign trail, much is being said about the economy and economic policy. We’ll debunk popular but false narratives on tariffs and Social Security. Plus, how some urgent care centers can get away with charging hospital prices. And, the story of a remote-controlled robot that rescues swimmers in distress.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.