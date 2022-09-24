The economy isn’t cute
Central banks all over the world are on an interest-raising spree. We’ll explain why that raises the risk of a recession. Buckle up, folks! Plus, how a volcano eruption led to the discovery of a new island in the Pacific Ocean. And Kimberly Adams gives us a lesson in pawpaw fruit harvesting!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “A New Baby Island Has Just Been Born In The Pacific Ocean” from IFL Science
- “New 6-Acre Island in Pacific Ocean Has Been Seen From Space” from Newsweek
- Video: Disney Music “Lava” (Official Lyric Video from “Lava”)
- Tweet from economist @Neil_Irwin
- “Move Over, Açai—It’s the Pawpaw’s Time” from The New Yorker
Got a question for a our hosts? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.
