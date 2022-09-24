Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The economy isn’t cute
Sep 23, 2022
Episode 759

The economy isn’t cute

And the soft landing is out the window.

Central banks all over the world are on an interest-raising spree. We’ll explain why that raises the risk of a recession. Buckle up, folks! Plus, how a volcano eruption led to the discovery of a new island in the Pacific Ocean. And Kimberly Adams gives us a lesson in pawpaw fruit harvesting!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for a our hosts? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.

