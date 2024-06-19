The economics of building a life around friends

A recent survey found that almost 15% of Americans have co-bought a home with someone other than a romantic partner, and almost half said they’d consider it.

This is part of a larger trend — many Americans are choosing to structure their lives around friends as opposed to a spouse or romantic partner.

“Buying a home together, raising kids together, taking care of each other through sickness and illness, that is all happening even if it’s hidden in plain sight,” said Rhaina Cohen, author of “The Other Significant Others: Reimagining Life with Friendship at the Center.”

On the show today, Cohen explains what it really means to build your life around friends and the financial costs and benefits that come with it. Plus, how the LGBTQ+ community has shaped the conversation around the issue.

Then, heat waves aren’t considered “major disasters” at the federal level. We’ll explain why some folks are trying to change that. And, we’ll unpack what baby boomers’ retirement readiness says about the wealth gap in the United States.

Later, a listener shares his plans for endless custom crab emojis. And, why “Make Me Smart’s” intern, Thalia, was wrong about her curly hair.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

