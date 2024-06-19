Bytes: Week in ReviewJobs IRLDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The economics of building a life around friends
Jun 18, 2024
Episode 1184

The economics of building a life around friends

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
Without the financial and legal benefits of marriage, those economics may not be so simple.

A recent survey found that almost 15% of Americans have co-bought a home with someone other than a romantic partner, and almost half said they’d consider it.

This is part of a larger trend — many Americans are choosing to structure their lives around friends as opposed to a spouse or romantic partner.

“Buying a home together, raising kids together, taking care of each other through sickness and illness, that is all happening even if it’s hidden in plain sight,” said Rhaina Cohen, author of “The Other Significant Others: Reimagining Life with Friendship at the Center.”

On the show today, Cohen explains what it really means to build your life around friends and the financial costs and benefits that come with it. Plus, how the LGBTQ+ community has shaped the conversation around the issue.

Then, heat waves aren’t considered “major disasters” at the federal level. We’ll explain why some folks are trying to change that. And, we’ll unpack what baby boomers’ retirement readiness says about the wealth gap in the United States.

Later, a listener shares his plans for endless custom crab emojis. And, why “Make Me Smart’s” intern, Thalia, was wrong about her curly hair.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:49 PM PDT
28:50
4:09 PM PDT
27:41
2:51 PM PDT
1:05
6:42 AM PDT
8:21
4:10 AM PDT
11:11
Jun 7, 2024
2:00
May 28, 2024
28:14
A drop in bond yields could signal a long-awaited break for would-be homebuyers
A drop in bond yields could signal a long-awaited break for would-be homebuyers
The Treasury Department and IRS announce new plan to close tax loophole
The Treasury Department and IRS announce new plan to close tax loophole
From "gay neighborhoods" to "gay regions," how LGBTQ community spaces are changing
From "gay neighborhoods" to "gay regions," how LGBTQ community spaces are changing
Heat waves are a drain on the economy. And they're getting worse.
A Warmer World
Heat waves are a drain on the economy. And they're getting worse.