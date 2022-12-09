This weekend only, when you donate $90 or $8/month, you can snag our cozy new Marketplace zip–up hoodie. Don’t wait –– this offer ends Sunday at midnight.
The economic and human cost of the opioid epidemic
Today’s episode mentions heavy topics like substance use disorder and death, which some listeners might find distressing.
Last year, 80,000 Americans died due to opioid overdoses. Kimberly opens up about losing a loved one to the epidemic and highlights new research on the impact of opioids on the labor market. Plus, political prisoner Brittney Griner is home.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Labor Market Consequences of the Opioid Tragedy” from American Action Forum
- NEXT Distro offers free harm reduction resources
- Never Use Alone is a 24/7 overdose response hotline
- Find Harm Reduction Resources Near You from the National Harm Reduction Coalition
- SAMHSA’s National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357)
- Tweet from @ABCPolitics about Brittney Griner’s homecoming
- “Free Austin Tice” from the National Press Club
Join us tomorrow for our final episode of 2022. We’re hosting a festive Economics on Tap starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time/3:30 p.m. Pacific time on YouTube Live.
And if you have a holiday cocktail recipe or beer we should try, please send it our way. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or (508) U-B-SMART.
