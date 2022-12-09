How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The economic and human cost of the opioid epidemic
Dec 8, 2022
Episode 830

The economic and human cost of the opioid epidemic

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Alex Wong/Getty Images
This one hits close to the "Make Me Smart" family.

Today’s episode mentions heavy topics like substance use disorder and death, which some listeners might find distressing. 

Last year, 80,000 Americans died due to opioid overdoses. Kimberly opens up about losing a loved one to the epidemic and highlights new research on the impact of opioids on the labor market. Plus, political prisoner Brittney Griner is home.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for our final episode of 2022. We’re hosting a festive Economics on Tap starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time/3:30 p.m. Pacific time on YouTube Live.

And if you have a holiday cocktail recipe or beer we should try, please send it our way. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or (508) U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:42 PM PST
13:40
4:05 PM PST
28:23
1:54 PM PST
1:50
10:00 AM PST
39:27
7:33 AM PST
8:00
Dec 8, 2022
33:35
Dec 7, 2022
35:02
Consumer credit is up almost 7% since this time last year
Consumer credit is up almost 7% since this time last year
By 2025, coal will no longer be the main way to generate the world's electricity
By 2025, coal will no longer be the main way to generate the world's electricity
Fine art: a playground for the superrich
Fine art: a playground for the superrich
For bars and restaurants across the U.S., the World Cup is bringing in revenue and new fans
For bars and restaurants across the U.S., the World Cup is bringing in revenue and new fans

😱 Halfpriced hoodies! 😱 

This weekend only, when you donate $90 or $8/month, you can snag our cozy new Marketplace zipup hoodie. Don’t wait– this offer ends Sunday at midnight.  

Donate Now