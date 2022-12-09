The economic and human cost of the opioid epidemic

Today’s episode mentions heavy topics like substance use disorder and death, which some listeners might find distressing.

Last year, 80,000 Americans died due to opioid overdoses. Kimberly opens up about losing a loved one to the epidemic and highlights new research on the impact of opioids on the labor market. Plus, political prisoner Brittney Griner is home.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for our final episode of 2022. We’re hosting a festive Economics on Tap starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time/3:30 p.m. Pacific time on YouTube Live.

And if you have a holiday cocktail recipe or beer we should try, please send it our way. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or (508) U-B-SMART.