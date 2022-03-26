The “don’t sleep on this news” edition
An ice shelf in Antarctica the size of New York City collapsed after a warm spell in that part of the globe, in case you needed a reminder that climate change is still happening. The trend toward globalization could be on the decline, though, as the world continues to watch the war in Ukraine and understand its greater significance for the global economy. And some shocking news out of Washington, D.C. We’ll talk about that and more for this special edition of Economics on Tap. It’s also the first-ever Make Me Smart Cherry Blossom Party. Trust us, you’re going to love it!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Ice shelf collapses in previously stable East Antarctica” from AP
- “How Russian sanctions could speed up the corrosion of globalization” from Marketplace
- “The End of Globalization?” from Foreign Affairs
- “BlackRock’s Larry Fink, who oversees $10 trillion, says Russia-Ukraine war is ending globalization” from CNBC
- “Virginia Thomas urged White House chief to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 election, texts show” from The Washington Post
