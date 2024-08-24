Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

The Democratic Party’s billionaire whiplash
Aug 23, 2024
Episode 1228

The Democratic Party’s billionaire whiplash

Mike Segar-Pool/Getty Images
Plus, it's PSL season already?

The Democratic National Convention this week featured a wide range of speakers, from those who railed against the billionaire class to billionaires themselves. We’ll unpack the Democratic Party’s mixed messages on the ultrawealthy. On the other hand, the world’s central banks seem to be on the same page when it comes to interest rates. We’ll get into it. Plus, how much would you pay for a full row of economy seats on an airplane? We’ll find out during a game of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

