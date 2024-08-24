The Democratic Party’s billionaire whiplash
The Democratic National Convention this week featured a wide range of speakers, from those who railed against the billionaire class to billionaires themselves. We’ll unpack the Democratic Party’s mixed messages on the ultrawealthy. On the other hand, the world’s central banks seem to be on the same page when it comes to interest rates. We’ll get into it. Plus, how much would you pay for a full row of economy seats on an airplane? We’ll find out during a game of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Major Central Banks Now Aligned as Powell Signals Fed Cuts Ahead” from Bloomberg
- “At the DNC, Kamala Harris has a billionaire problem on her hands” from Fortune
- “On the Convention Stage, Democrats Courted the Middle Class. After Hours, They Partied Like the 1%.” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Hanif Abdurraqib on what it means to ‘make it'” from Marketplace’s “This Is Uncomfortable”
- “What it’s like to be a content creator at the DNC” from Marketplace Tech
- “No Joke: The Onion Thinks Print Is the Future of Media” from The New York Times
- “Does lipstick still have economic staying power?” from Marketplace
- “All the Airlines Offering ‘Couch’ Seats for More Space to Spread Out” from Thrillist
- “Starbucks fall drinks 2024: Pumpkin Spice Latte, fall menu launch Thursday” from Axios
