The deluge of Trump news
Jul 15, 2024
Episode 1203

The deluge of Trump news

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
And, why eviction rates remain high in many U.S. cities.

We’re still processing the news about the shooting at Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend. On top of that, a federal judge has dismissed the classified documents case against the former president. We’ll get into the news and why the way we talk about it matters. Then, we’ll explain why eviction rates remain above pre-pandemic levels in many parts of the country. Plus, some good news from the world of science about a malaria vaccine rollout in Ivory Coast and a $14 million investment in battery recycling.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

