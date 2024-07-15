The deluge of Trump news
We’re still processing the news about the shooting at Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend. On top of that, a federal judge has dismissed the classified documents case against the former president. We’ll get into the news and why the way we talk about it matters. Then, we’ll explain why eviction rates remain above pre-pandemic levels in many parts of the country. Plus, some good news from the world of science about a malaria vaccine rollout in Ivory Coast and a $14 million investment in battery recycling.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Evictions Surge in Major Cities in the American Sunbelt” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Judge dismisses Trump’s classified documents case” from The Washington Post
- “Malaria Vaccines: Which Countries in Africa Are Using Serum’s New Shots?” from Bloomberg
- “It Will Soon Be Easier for Americans to Recycle Batteries” from Wired
- Biden-Harris Administration Announces $14 Million to Increase Domestic Battery Recycling from the U.S. Department of Energy
- “How can we talk about politics in the workplace?” from Marketplace
