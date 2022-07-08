The criminal consequences of Silicon Valley’s “fake it till you make it” culture
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
“Fake it till you make it” has long been a mantra in Silicon Valley. It’s a culture that often brings financial consequences but very rarely criminal ones. We’ll talk about the significance of the criminal case against the former chief operating officer of the Theranos medical tech company, Sunny Balwani. He and his former romantic partner, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, faced charges of defrauding investors and patients. Speaking of consequences, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin gets sentenced again, this time for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces his intention to resign. We have the “purr-fect” tweet on the BoJo saga.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights” from The Los Angeles Times
- Comey and McCabe Audits: How Likely That They Were a Coincidence? from The New York Times
- “No. 2 Theranos Executive Found Guilty of 12 Counts of Fraud” from The New York Times
- “Former Theranos COO Sunny Balwani found guilty of all charges” from Engadget
- “We’ve Never Seen Mars Quite Like This” from The Atlantic
- “Webb’s Fine Guidance Sensor Provides a Preview” from NASA
- This purr-fect tweet about Boris Johnson resigning
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. We’ll be on the YouTube livestream starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. We’ll have more news, drinks and a game!
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.