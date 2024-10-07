The cost of the Israel-Hamas war
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war a year ago, the U.S. has spent at record $17.9 billion on military aid to Israel — more than any other year since this aid started. This adds to the already heavy human toll of the conflict. We’ll discuss the mounting costs of war. Plus, Anthony Fauci’s new warning about a mosquito-borne illness. And, is the pumpkin spice tax real?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Anthony Fauci: A Mosquito in My Backyard Made Me the Sickest I’ve Ever Been” from The New York Times
- “US spends a record $17.9 billion on military aid to Israel since last Oct. 7” from The Associated Press
- “United States Spending on Israel’s Military Operations and Related U.S. Operations in the Region, October 7, 2023-September 30, 2024” from the Watson Institute for International & Public Affairs at Brown University
- “Consumers Pay Up to 92% More for Pumpkin Items, but ‘Pumpkin Spice Tax’ Is Narrowing” from Lending Tree
- “Retail Investor Had Too Much Tesla” from Bloomberg
Help us catch up to our Fall Fundraiser goal today: https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.