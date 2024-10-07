Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

The cost of the Israel-Hamas war
Oct 7, 2024
The cost of the Israel-Hamas war

The U.S. has spent a record amount on military aid to Israel in the past year. Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images
Today marks one year since Hamas' attack on Israel and the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war a year ago, the U.S. has spent at record $17.9 billion on military aid to Israel — more than any other year since this aid started. This adds to the already heavy human toll of the conflict. We’ll discuss the mounting costs of war. Plus, Anthony Fauci’s new warning about a mosquito-borne illness. And, is the pumpkin spice tax real?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

