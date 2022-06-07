The cost of our comfort
There’s a lot competing for our attention these days, from the Jan. 6 committee hearings that get underway this week to the aftermath of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas. On the show today, we discuss whether our ability to turn away from seeing horrific images and witnessing history has a price. Plus, the Elon Musk-Twitter saga continues.
Let us know what you think about today’s show. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or call us at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B- SMART.
