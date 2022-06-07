Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The cost of our comfort
Jun 6, 2022
Episode 687

The cost of our comfort

What happens when we turn our attention away from (broadly gestures)?

There’s a lot competing for our attention these days, from the Jan. 6 committee hearings that get underway this week to the aftermath of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas. On the show today, we discuss whether our ability to turn away from seeing horrific images and witnessing history has a price. Plus, the Elon Musk-Twitter saga continues.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Let us know what you think about today’s show. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or call us at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B- SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

