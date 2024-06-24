Bytes: Week in ReviewJobs IRLMy Economy"Crip Camp"I've Always Wondered ...

The conservative push to weed out anti-Trump federal workers
Jun 24, 2024
Episode 1188

The conservative push to weed out anti-Trump federal workers

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, a weird story about men doing nothing.

Groups aligned with former President Trump are hunting through information to come up with a list of federal employees who might be resistant to a second Trump administration. We’ll discuss the push to reshape government. Plus, is the urban/rural divide a myth? And, a viral voicemail pep talk from a testing center worker makes us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

