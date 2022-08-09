The complicated economics of electric vehicles
After a little summer hiatus, we’re back and digging into the Inflation Reduction Act — specifically the part that would offer thousands of dollars in tax credits to electric car buyers. But will the incentives actually make EVs more affordable and lead to mass adoption that leads to curbing climate-warming emissions? Kimberly and guest host Meghan McCarty Carino get into it. Plus, a major investigation into the real origins of the government’s family separation policy. Then, it’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s a slice of salami?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- What the proposed climate bill means for EV buyers from Axios
- “Electric Cars Are Too Costly for Many, Even With Aid in Climate Bill” from The New York Times
- “The climate bill could short-circuit EV tax credits, making qualifying for them nearly impossible” from The Conversation
- The secret history of family separation from The Atlantic
- “Earth broke the record for the shortest day since atomic clocks were invented” from CNN
- “James Webb Spots the Farthest Galaxy Humans Have Ever Seen, Near the Dawn of Time” from Vice
