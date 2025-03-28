The chilling effect of ICE arrests
On today’s episode, Kai and Reema discuss the disturbing arrest of a Turkish national with a valid student visa at Tufts University and the effects these immigration detentions are having on political speech. Plus, WNBA team New York Liberty got a shiny, new training facility. (No, it’s not a spa!) And, another big oops for National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. You just can’t make this stuff up.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “New York Liberty Unveil Practice Facility Amid WNBA’s Race to Attract Talent” from The New York Times
- “DoJ lawyers say detained Tufts student was sent to Louisiana before court order” by The Guardian
- Video: Marco Rubio’s comments on Ozturk’s arrest posted by Aaron Rupar on Bluesky
- “Mike Waltz Left His Venmo Friends List Public” by Wired
