Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎙️ No sensationalism, just facts and context. Donate now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The chilling effect of ICE arrests
Mar 27, 2025
Episode 1358

The chilling effect of ICE arrests

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Trump administration has been targeting international students and faculty for voicing support for Palestinians.

On today’s episode, Kai and Reema discuss the disturbing arrest of a Turkish national with a valid student visa at Tufts University and the effects these immigration detentions are having on political speech. Plus, WNBA team New York Liberty got a shiny, new training facility. (No, it’s not a spa!) And, another big oops for National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. You just can’t make this stuff up.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:29 PM PDT
12:01
4:32 PM PDT
26:39
8:16 AM PDT
10:06
Mar 27, 2025
11:11
Mar 21, 2025
11:36
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
With federal jobs no longer safe, workers turn to job sites
With federal jobs no longer safe, workers turn to job sites
Tariffs and uncertainty are prompting foreign investors to re-think U.S. investment
Trade War 2.0
Tariffs and uncertainty are prompting foreign investors to re-think U.S. investment
How bad would a recession be right now?
How bad would a recession be right now?
The lowest paid workers saw wages rise since the pandemic, but many still struggle
The lowest paid workers saw wages rise since the pandemic, but many still struggle