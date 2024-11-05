The blue vs. red economy
Live near a yoga studio? What about a golf course? Americans may experience the economy differently based on the politics of the neighborhoods they live in. We’ll dig into new data on the relationship between political affiliation and the businesses around us. Then, we’ll talk about a new revelation in the lawsuit against Elon Musk over his controversial $1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes. Plus, on this Election Day eve, we’re smiling about early turnout.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Musk PAC tells Philadelphia judge the $1 million sweepstakes winners are not chosen by chance” from The Associated Press
- “How Red and Blue America Shop, Eat and Live” from The New York Times
- “4 charts show how early voting is going in the US” from CNN
