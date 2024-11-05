Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

The blue vs. red economy
Nov 4, 2024
Episode 1277

The blue vs. red economy

Mario Tama/Getty Images
How local economies may differ along political lines.

Live near a yoga studio? What about a golf course? Americans may experience the economy differently based on the politics of the neighborhoods they live in. We’ll dig into new data on the relationship between political affiliation and the businesses around us. Then, we’ll talk about a new revelation in the lawsuit against Elon Musk over his controversial $1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes. Plus, on this Election Day eve, we’re smiling about early turnout.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

