The battle over aid to Ukraine
President Biden has asked Congress to pass a hefty aid package for the war in Ukraine and other defense initiatives, but the funding can’t seem to get through the Senate. We’ll hear the president implore lawmakers to act swiftly, and get into why the package is being held up. Plus, the ballet of federal regulators and Wall Street banks continues. And, Google introduced its new AI model called Gemini. Among other capabilities, it can see!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “As Ukraine aid falters in the Senate, Biden signals he’s willing to make a deal on border security” from AP News
- “Is a recession on the horizon? More bank CEOs think so” from CNN Business
- “Introducing Gemini: Google’s most capable AI model yet” from Google
- Video: “Hands-on with Gemini: Interacting with multimodal AI” on YouTube
- “Tommy Tuberville ends blockade of 400 military promotions” from The Guardian
Join us tomorrow for our last Economics on Tap of 2023! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
