The battle over aid to Ukraine
Dec 7, 2023
Episode 1062

The battle over aid to Ukraine

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Plus, the final chapter of the Sen. Tuberville saga.

President Biden has asked Congress to pass a hefty aid package for the war in Ukraine and other defense initiatives, but the funding can’t seem to get through the Senate. We’ll hear the president implore lawmakers to act swiftly, and get into why the package is being held up. Plus, the ballet of federal regulators and Wall Street banks continues. And, Google introduced its new AI model called Gemini. Among other capabilities, it can see!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for our last Economics on Tap of 2023! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

