The back and forth over the debt ceiling
May 19, 2023
The back and forth over the debt ceiling

Plus, a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Just when it seemed like a deal was being teed up, negotiations over the debt ceiling broke off. Then went back on … for the moment, at least. So what happens if the U.S. government defaults? Nobody knows exactly, but we’ll go over potential scenarios, including the biggest bills the federal government may not be able to pay if the money runs out. Then, we look at the broadening field of Republican presidential candidates. Plus, we’ll play a game of Half Full/Half Empty that includes an ode to condiments.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

