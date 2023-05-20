The back and forth over the debt ceiling
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Just when it seemed like a deal was being teed up, negotiations over the debt ceiling broke off. Then went back on … for the moment, at least. So what happens if the U.S. government defaults? Nobody knows exactly, but we’ll go over potential scenarios, including the biggest bills the federal government may not be able to pay if the money runs out. Then, we look at the broadening field of Republican presidential candidates. Plus, we’ll play a game of Half Full/Half Empty that includes an ode to condiments.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Sen. Tim Scott makes it official: He’s a Republican candidate for president” from AP News
- “Negotiators Resume Debt-Ceiling Talks After Earlier Breakdown’” from The Wall Street Journal
- “2024 Republican Presidential Nomination” from Real Clear Politics
- “If the government defaults on the debt, see all the payments at risk” from The Washington Post
- “Why Montana’s TikTok ban may not work” from CNN Business
- “You can now hail an Uber without the Uber app. Here’s how it works.” from Business Insider
- “Uber for teens: the company lifts age restrictions to allow unaccompanied minors for the first time” from The Verge
- “When’s the best time to buy plane tickets?” from Marketplace
- “Under project ‘Flagship,’ ESPN preparing to move toward streaming service, per report” from USA Today
- “Ketchup from the cloud: Kraft Heinz debuts ‘Remix,’ its personalized sauce dispenser” from Yahoo Finance
- “A Chat With Singer, Songwriter, and Condiment Fan Priska Neely” from The Washington City Paper
- Video: Ode to Condiments
It’s $5 Friday. Start a $5/month donation now and pick up one of our many thank you gifts. Give now.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.