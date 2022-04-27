Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The American (rental) dream?
Apr 26, 2022
Episode 650

The American (rental) dream?

It's a rising trend in the housing market.

If you drive around suburbia these days, you might come across communities of newly constructed properties with a lot of the amenities of an apartment complex but with the white-picket-fence feel. These aren’t your average tract homes. These are subdivisions built exclusively for renters instead of potential homeowners.

This is all part of the build-to-rent trend, one of the fastest growing sectors in the housing market.

“Built for rent has really taken off the last five years,” said Dejan Eskic, a senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah. “Half of all the built-for-rent communities, there’s roughly about 700, are heavily concentrated sort of in the Southeast and Southwest.”

Eskic said this trend grew out of the financial crisis when institutional investors scooped up lots of homes on the cheap. For a lot of those investors, this has become a viable business model, with over $50 billion pouring into this space.

On today’s show, we’ll talk about the build-to-rent trend and what it means for the housing market, homeownership and building generational wealth in this country.

For today’s Newsfix, we’re sticking with the housing theme. Amy Scott, our housing correspondent, talks about her biggest takeaways from the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. It’s wild! Plus, what the heck is going on with Twitter’s stock?

Then, we’ll hear from listeners about taxes, Taco Bell and dinosaurs!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

