The AI in your Spotify Wrapped
This year, Spotify’s popular Wrapped feature includes a podcast generated by artificial intelligence that tells users all about their individual listening habits from 2024. But it’s not perfect — at least not yet. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll explain how Amazon is getting into the AI chip game and what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell anticipates from a second Trump administration. Plus, why talks for a global treaty to manage plastic pollution were a bust.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Nvidia Rules A.I. Chips, but Amazon and AMD Emerge as Contenders” from The New York Times
- “Amazon Announces Supercomputer, New Server Powered by Homegrown AI Chips” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Powell: Fed’s independence from politics is vital to its interest rate decisions” from AP News
- “In a 2nd Trump term, Fed independence would go “out the window,” economist says” from Marketplace
- “Climate activist calls for plastic treaty after UN summit failure” from Reuters
- “Nations Fail to Reach an Agreement on Plastic Pollution” from The New York Times
- “Spotify Wrapped 2024 adds an AI podcast powered by Google’s NotebookLM” from TechCrunch
