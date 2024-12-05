Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

The AI in your Spotify Wrapped
Dec 5, 2024
Episode 1298

The AI in your Spotify Wrapped

RODRIGO OROPEZA/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, the Davids and Goliath of AI chipmaking.

This year, Spotify’s popular Wrapped feature includes a podcast generated by artificial intelligence that tells users all about their individual listening habits from 2024. But it’s not perfect — at least not yet. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll explain how Amazon is getting into the AI chip game and what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell anticipates from a second Trump administration. Plus, why talks for a global treaty to manage plastic pollution were a bust.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

