We pick up today’s show where we left off yesterday, talking about global reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth. Plus, we’ll discuss the role of social media in driving counternarratives to stories from mainstream media organizations. Then, we play a round of Half Full/Half Empty. And, corgis FTW!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Thank You, Black Twitter”: State Violence, Digital Counterpublics, and Pedagogies of Resistance” from Temple University’s Marc Lamont Hill
- “Meta dissolves team responsible for discovering ‘potential harms to society’ in its own products” from Engadget
- “County official will be held without bail in reporter’s killing, judge rules” from Las Vegas Review-Journal
- “Former Colonies of Elizabeth II Want Their $400 Million Diamond Back From the Crown Jewels” from Vice
