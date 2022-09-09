Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Thank you, Black Twitter
Sep 9, 2022
Episode 749

Thank you, Black Twitter

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, drinks and a game!

We pick up today’s show where we left off yesterday, talking about global reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth. Plus, we’ll discuss the role of social media in driving counternarratives to stories from mainstream media organizations. Then, we play a round of Half Full/Half Empty. And, corgis FTW!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question about money, business and the economy, give us a shout. We’re at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:52 PM PDT
21:01
4:19 PM PDT
27:17
1:48 PM PDT
1:50
7:29 AM PDT
7:43
2:43 AM PDT
7:22
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
How is the restaurant industry faring these days?
How is the restaurant industry faring these days?
Ethereum's "merge" could help clean crypto’s dirty energy reputation
Marketplace Tech
Ethereum's "merge" could help clean crypto’s dirty energy reputation
Why quiet quitting has become a loud trend
Why quiet quitting has become a loud trend
The world joins the U.K. in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Marketplace Morning Report
The world joins the U.K. in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II