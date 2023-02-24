A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Teenagers want more sleep — and they need it
Feb 23, 2023
Episode 867

Teenagers want more sleep — and they need it

Frederick Florin/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, bring on the runaway supermassive black holes.

There’s tons of research showing teenagers aren’t getting enough quality sleep. One big contributing factor: early school start times. So why aren’t more schools getting with the program? Also, we’ll get into the different narratives being created about the Joe Biden administration’s pick for the next leader of the World Bank. Plus, Wordle cheaters, we know who you are.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

