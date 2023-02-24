Teenagers want more sleep — and they need it
There’s tons of research showing teenagers aren’t getting enough quality sleep. One big contributing factor: early school start times. So why aren’t more schools getting with the program? Also, we’ll get into the different narratives being created about the Joe Biden administration’s pick for the next leader of the World Bank. Plus, Wordle cheaters, we know who you are.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Let Teenagers Sleep” from Scientific American
- “Republicans Will Hold Their First Presidential Debate in Milwaukee” from The New York Times
- “US to Pick Ex-Mastercard CEO Banga as World Bank President” from Bloomberg
- “Have Scientists Found a Rogue Supermassive Black Hole?” from Sky & Telescope
- “Brittney Griner returns to Phoenix Mercury on 1-year deal” from ESPN
- “Study calls DC residents’ Wordle streaks into question” from WTOP News
