Loading...

0:00
0% played
Tech layoffs: The Great Correction?
Nov 29, 2022
Episode 823

Tech layoffs: The Great Correction?

Meta is reportedly planning to lay off thousands of employees this week, joining several other big companies in downsizing. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
And what it says about the state of the U.S. economy.

Amazon. Meta. Twitter. A lot of tech companies are letting workers go. According to one estimate, nearly 140,000 have been laid off in the industry this year. And while that’s small compared to job losses during the dot-com bust, the vibes are not great. 

“I think many people see this as more of a reshuffling back to an equilibrium as opposed to something that we’ve never seen before. This is almost going back to the way things probably were before a lot of these patterns shifted with the pandemic,” said Rucha Vankudre, a senior economist at labor analysis firm Lightcast.

On the show today, Vankudre walks us through what’s driving the latest layoffs across the tech industry and what it all might mean for the U.S. economy. Is it a sign of things to come? (Fyi: We expect JOLTS numbers and the November jobs report this week.)

In the News Fix, it’s all about the Democrats. We’re taking a closer look at their position on the railroad strike along with plans to shake up future Democratic presidential contests. 

Then, we’ll hear about the world’s greatest eggnog recipe, and a listener calls in to share what she got wrong about being laid off. 

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

