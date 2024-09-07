Breaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024

Tax dodgers meet their match
Sep 6, 2024
Episode 1237

Tax dodgers meet their match

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
The IRS recovered $1.3 billion from high-income tax dodgers since last fall.

The IRS and U.S. Treasury Department announced today the recovery of $1.3 billion from high-income tax dodgers since last fall, citing funding from President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act as the catalyst for increased collection enforcement efforts. And we hear about the a new investigation into airline rewards programs. Plus, we discuss the value of musical-turned-movie remakes during a game of Half Full/Half Empty! And, a little PSA about 401(k)s.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

