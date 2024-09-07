Tax dodgers meet their match
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The IRS and U.S. Treasury Department announced today the recovery of $1.3 billion from high-income tax dodgers since last fall, citing funding from President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act as the catalyst for increased collection enforcement efforts. And we hear about the a new investigation into airline rewards programs. Plus, we discuss the value of musical-turned-movie remakes during a game of Half Full/Half Empty! And, a little PSA about 401(k)s.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Treasury recovers $1.3 billion in unpaid taxes from high-wealth tax dodgers” from The Associated Press
- “Saturn’s majestic rings will vanish in just six months from now” from Earth.com
- “The impending private equity blitz on NFL teams” from “Make Me Smart” newsletter
- “Airlines such as American, United, Delta, face DOT investigation over rewards programs” from Fox Business
- “Dancing With the Stars reveals cast for season 33: ’90s icons, reality stars, Olympians, and a fake heiress” from Entertainment Weekly
- “Say Goodbye to Daily Hotel Room Cleaning” from The New York Times
- “Adults are cashing in on lemonade stands” from Marketplace
- “Movie musicals — yes, including the ‘Joker’ sequel — you could fall for” from The Washington Post
Kick off your weekend with our “Tunes on Tap” Spotify playlist featuring some of our favorite summer jams! Get the playlist here.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.