“Tariff on the brain”

In this episode, Kai and Kimberly dive into the back and forth over tariffs. The on-again, off-again levies are making it tough for industries to plan and trade. With all the uncertainty, are markets — from stocks to agriculture — on the verge of becoming untradable? Plus, we’ll wryly smile at a biting, century-old song about farmers who were ticked off about tariffs. (Thanks to our listener, Robert, for sharing his rendition!)

