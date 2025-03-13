COVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
“Tariff on the brain”
Mar 13, 2025
Episode 1349

“Tariff on the brain”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
cbarnesphotography/Getty Images
U.S. farmers are poised to take the brunt of China's retaliatory tariffs.

In this episode, Kai and Kimberly dive into the back and forth over tariffs. The on-again, off-again levies are making it tough for industries to plan and trade. With all the uncertainty, are markets — from stocks to agriculture — on the verge of becoming untradable? Plus, we’ll wryly smile at a biting, century-old song about farmers who were ticked off about tariffs. (Thanks to our listener, Robert, for sharing his rendition!)

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:10 PM PDT
27:53
3:48 PM PDT
11:35
7:24 AM PDT
12:00
3:06 AM PDT
9:44
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 7, 2025
16:24
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
Wall Street holds its breath
Marketplace Morning Report
Wall Street holds its breath
How do researchers measure income inequality?
I've Always Wondered ...
How do researchers measure income inequality?
Will climate tax credits stay or go?
Make Me Smart
Will climate tax credits stay or go?
How do you sell a home that's burned down?
Los Angeles Wildfires
How do you sell a home that's burned down?