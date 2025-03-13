“Tariff on the brain”
In this episode, Kai and Kimberly dive into the back and forth over tariffs. The on-again, off-again levies are making it tough for industries to plan and trade. With all the uncertainty, are markets — from stocks to agriculture — on the verge of becoming untradable? Plus, we’ll wryly smile at a biting, century-old song about farmers who were ticked off about tariffs. (Thanks to our listener, Robert, for sharing his rendition!)
- “China’s retaliatory tariffs on agricultural goods will squeeze farmers” from Marketplace
- “Chinese tariffs on U.S. farm products take effect as trade tensions mount” by The Washington Post
- “An ‘Untradable’ Market: Trump Sows Profound Uncertainty for Stocks” from The New York Times
- “Nebraska folklore pamphlet: Farmers’ Alliance songs of the 1890’s” from Nebraska Memories, a digitized archival project from the Nebraska Library Commission
