The economic ripples of conflict in Sudan
May 10, 2023
Episode 921

The economic ripples of conflict in Sudan

Plus, a little Netflix nostalgia.

Weeks of violence between the Sudanese army and a powerful paramilitary group in Sudan has triggered an urgent humanitarian crisis and devastated the country’s economy. One listener called to ask how the conflict might impact the global economy. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about the U.S. treasurer’s job and how Netflix might dispose of its enormous DVD inventory. Plus, why the end of the helium shortage is still up in the air.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question about business, tech or the economy, give us a shout. We’re at 508-U-B-SMART, or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

