States move to limit telehealth options for women seeking abortion pills
Since the beginning of the year, lawmakers in over 20 states have proposed bills limiting access to abortion pills by mail. The Food and Drug Administration had, in December, nixed a rule requiring that patients pick up their pills in person. There’s also an update on the continued detention of basketball star Brittney Griner in Russia and an insider look at how the Senate’s daylight saving time vote came to pass. After we wrap up the news, our hosts share a couple of technological marvels as Make Me Smiles!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia extended to May 19” from ESPN
- “As Abortion Pills Take Off, Some States Move to Curb Them” from Pew’s Stateline
- The Senate’s Daylight Saving Time Move Shocked Senators from BuzzFeed News
- Arnold Schwarzenegger tapes video to Russia, telling Putin: ‘Stop this war’ from The New York Times
- First photos from James Webb telescope better than expected from Cosmos magazine
- “How a game-changing transplant could treat dying organs” from National Geographic
