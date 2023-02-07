The U.S. Constitution requires that presidents give Congress a report on the state of the union. It’s a way to hold the nation’s leader accountable. But critics say the tradition of delivering a speech in front of a joint session of Congress has become a political tool. We’ll debate the value of the SOTU and whether it’s time it goes away. Also, an earthquake in Turkey and Syria could become one of the deadliest this decade.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We can’t do this show without you! Keep sending in your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.