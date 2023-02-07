Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
SOTU RIP?
The U.S. Constitution requires that presidents give Congress a report on the state of the union. It’s a way to hold the nation’s leader accountable. But critics say the tradition of delivering a speech in front of a joint session of Congress has become a political tool. We’ll debate the value of the SOTU and whether it’s time it goes away. Also, an earthquake in Turkey and Syria could become one of the deadliest this decade.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Please, Biden, do us all a favor: Skip the State of the Union speech from The Washington Post
- Explainer: Why was the Turkey-Syria earthquake so bad? from Reuters
- AMC Theatres to Change Movie Ticket Prices Based on Seat Location from Variety
- Watch Beyoncé Break The Record For Most GRAMMY Wins In History from Grammy Awards
- Watch Trevor Noah hand Beyoncé the Grammy she won while she was stuck in traffic from CNN
- Tweet from @Jaredbkeller on no balloon-shaped victory marking
