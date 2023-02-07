Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

SOTU RIP?
Feb 6, 2023
Episode 855

SOTU RIP?

Samuel Corum/Getty Images
The SOTU is routine business. Some say it should go away.

The U.S. Constitution requires that presidents give Congress a report on the state of the union. It’s a way to hold the nation’s leader accountable. But critics say the tradition of delivering a speech in front of a joint session of Congress has become a political tool. We’ll debate the value of the SOTU and whether it’s time it goes away. Also, an earthquake in Turkey and Syria could become one of the deadliest this decade.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

