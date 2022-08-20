The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Some mortgage lenders call it quits
Aug 19, 2022
Episode 735

Some mortgage lenders call it quits

Don't panic. Let's dive into the data.

The housing market has slowed, and that’s caused some mortgage lenders to go out of business. Kai and Amy Scott explain why we’re not in 2008 territory and what to actually take away from this news. Then, in today’s Half Full/Half Empty, we discuss muscle cars, creative inflation compensation, store brands and automatic college admissions!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear from you. If you’ve got a question, comment or suggestion, send us a voice memo at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART. 

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

