So you’ve been part of a data breach. Now what?

Another day, another data breach, am I right? Companies including AT&T, Ticketmaster, and UnitedHealth have all made headlines recently after hackers left millions of customers’ data vulnerable.

Lily Hay Newman, a writer covering information security, digital privacy and hacking for Wired, said data breaches like these have been a growing issue for more than a decade.

“For an individual, it might ebb and flow, how many notices they’re getting in a year or how many breaches they personally have been involved in, but we’ve actually been at a totally ridiculous and unsustainable level of data breaches for quite a while now,” Newman said.

On the show today, Newman explains steps you can take after you’ve been impacted by a breach (beyond singing up for free credit monitoring) and what you can do proactively to protect your data. Plus, what cybercriminals do with your data and how cyberattacks have evolved.

Then, we’ll get into how a PAC funded by Elon Musk is collecting information on would-be voters. And, who wins and loses after a federal judge declared Google a monopoly.

Later, we’ll workshop a name for Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic platform and hear about Olympic speed climbing. Plus, travel writer Jessica Poitevien shares a pro tip for speeding through customs after an international trip.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

