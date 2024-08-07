Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
So you’ve been part of a data breach. Now what?
Aug 6, 2024
Episode 1215

So you’ve been part of a data breach. Now what?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
JuSun/iStock/Getty Images
What you can do before and after you're data has been breached.

Another day, another data breach, am I right? Companies including AT&T, Ticketmaster, and UnitedHealth have all made headlines recently after hackers left millions of customers’ data vulnerable.

Lily Hay Newman, a writer covering information security, digital privacy and hacking for Wired, said data breaches like these have been a growing issue for more than a decade.

“For an individual, it might ebb and flow, how many notices they’re getting in a year or how many breaches they personally have been involved in, but we’ve actually been at a totally ridiculous and unsustainable level of data breaches for quite a while now,” Newman said.

On the show today, Newman explains steps you can take after you’ve been impacted by a breach (beyond singing up for free credit monitoring) and what you can do proactively to protect your data. Plus, what cybercriminals do with your data and how cyberattacks have evolved.

Then, we’ll get into how a PAC funded by Elon Musk is collecting information on would-be voters. And, who wins and loses after a federal judge declared Google a monopoly.

Later, we’ll workshop a name for Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic platform and hear about Olympic speed climbing. Plus, travel writer Jessica Poitevien shares a pro tip for speeding through customs after an international trip.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Make Me Smart is headed to Boston! You can find details about the live event and how to get early bird tickets here.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:21 PM PDT
36:04
4:12 PM PDT
25:28
6:15 AM PDT
7:46
Aug 6, 2024
12:20
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
For some athletes, winning an Olympic medal comes with a cash prize
For some athletes, winning an Olympic medal comes with a cash prize
The stock market temper tantrum, explained
Make Me Smart
The stock market temper tantrum, explained
Amid market volatility, certificates of deposit are having their moment — for now
Amid market volatility, certificates of deposit are having their moment — for now
Here’s why an emergency rate cut would be a bad idea
The Federal Reserve
Here’s why an emergency rate cut would be a bad idea