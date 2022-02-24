Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

So whaddya wanna know about inflation?
Feb 23, 2022
Episode 606

So whaddya wanna know about inflation?

Turns out, you have questions.

It’s Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, and Kai’s flying solo today, focusing on your inflation questions. Like, which grocery store items are used to calculate inflation numbers? Could lifting the tariffs on China lower prices at the cash register? Is what we’re seeing really inflation or plain old corporate greed?

Have a question you want answered next week? Email or send a voice memo to makemesmart@marketplace.org. Or leave us a voice message. We’re at 508-827-6278 (508-U-B-SMART)!

Sign up for the Make Me Smart newsletter (or any other Marketplace newsletter) by Feb. 28 and be entered to win a signed Vintage Kai T-shirt.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

