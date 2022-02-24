So whaddya wanna know about inflation?
It’s Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, and Kai’s flying solo today, focusing on your inflation questions. Like, which grocery store items are used to calculate inflation numbers? Could lifting the tariffs on China lower prices at the cash register? Is what we’re seeing really inflation or plain old corporate greed?
Have a question you want answered next week? Email or send a voice memo to makemesmart@marketplace.org. Or leave us a voice message. We’re at 508-827-6278 (508-U-B-SMART)!
- Yellen Says Cutting Some Tariffs on Chinese Goods Could Ease Price Pressures from U.S. News & World Report
- Why inflation can actually be good for everyday Americans and bad for rich people from CNN
- Despite higher wages, inflation gave average worker a 2.4% pay cut last year from CNBC
- White House economists push back against pressure to blame corporations for inflation from The Washington Post
