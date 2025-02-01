Silicon Valley’s quiet rebellion
This week, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta sent out a memo warning employees against leaking confidential company information … only for that memo to be leaked! Guest host Meghan McCarty Carino explains how it’s connected to the culture wars playing out between tech leaders and rank-and-file workers in Silicon Valley. And, we’ll get into how President Donald Trump is testing the legal limits of his office by firing certain federal officials. Plus, we’ll weigh in on cozy video games and Punxsutawney Phil during a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
- “Trump’s Firings Could Bring Court Cases That Expand His Power” from The New York Times
- “Meta warns that it will fire leakers in leaked memo” from The Verge
- “Mark Zuckerberg whined about leaks at Meta as company promised firings. It took minutes for the threat to leak out” from The Independent
- “Silicon Valley Tech Workers Quietly Protest Their Bosses’ Embrace of Trump” from The New York Times
- “New research backs up what gamers have thought for years: cozy video games can be an antidote to stress and anxiety.” from Reuters
- “What is Groundhog Day?” from The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club
- “Starbucks reverses its open-door policy, requiring people to make a purchase if they want to stay” from CBS News
- “Like Any Millennial, Yahoo Wants to Be Seen As Cool Again” from Business Insider
- “Try ‘Phone Free February’ to reduce screen time, improve your health” from The Washington Post
