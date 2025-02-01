Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Silicon Valley’s quiet rebellion
Jan 31, 2025
Episode 1321

Silicon Valley’s quiet rebellion

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
The internal backlash against Meta's rightward shift.

This week, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta sent out a memo warning employees against leaking confidential company information … only for that memo to be leaked! Guest host Meghan McCarty Carino explains how it’s connected to the culture wars playing out between tech leaders and rank-and-file workers in Silicon Valley. And, we’ll get into how President Donald Trump is testing the legal limits of his office by firing certain federal officials. Plus, we’ll weigh in on cozy video games and Punxsutawney Phil during a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

