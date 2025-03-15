Shutdown averted. How it all went down.
A Republican-written spending bill is being backed by some Senate Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, to avoid a government shutdown. Other Democrats — and much of the voter base — aren’t happy. We’ll get into it. Then, we’ll close out the week with a round of Half Full/Half Empty, weighing in on Southwest Airlines’ new checked bag policy and $19 strawberries. Plus, in the wake of a certain duchess’ foray into television, what are your thoughts on celeb cooking shows?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “The Siberian Bone Hunters Diving for Ice Age Mammoth Fossils” from The New York Times
- “Dr. Oz, with a TV host’s flair, promises simple solutions for America’s health care ills” by Politico
- “Schumer Under Fire as Pelosi and Other Democrats Criticize Shutdown Retreat” from The New York Times
- “Half-Past Four is the New Five O’Clock in More Efficient Workday” from Bloomberg
- “5 Takeaways From Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show ‘With Love, Meghan’” from The New York Times
- “Why does the viral Erewhon strawberry cost $19?” from Marketplace
- “Southwest Airlines is charging for checked bags. Will loyal flyers stick around?” from USA Today
