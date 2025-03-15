COVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Shutdown averted. How it all went down.
Mar 14, 2025
Episode 1349

Shutdown averted. How it all went down.

Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Plus, it's Pi Day! Happy 314 day, St. Louis!

A Republican-written spending bill is being backed by some Senate Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, to avoid a government shutdown. Other Democrats — and much of the voter base — aren’t happy. We’ll get into it. Then, we’ll close out the week with a round of Half Full/Half Empty, weighing in on Southwest Airlines’ new checked bag policy and $19 strawberries. Plus, in the wake of a certain duchess’ foray into television, what are your thoughts on celeb cooking shows?

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

