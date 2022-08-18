Should we just call the Inflation Reduction Act the “Climate Bill”?
We’re still getting your questions about the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act, and we’ll try to answer them! Like, why is it called the Inflation Reduction Act and what is it actually going to do about inflation? Kimberly and Kai share some insight on that and field a few more questions, like where are we going to get all the water needed to make more semiconductors in the United States? And how do you measure productivity in an economy that doesn’t make as many widgets as it used to?
- “What the Inflation Reduction Act does and doesn’t do about rising prices” from NPR
- “Water shortages loom over future semiconductor fabs in Arizona” from The Verge
- Overview of BLS Productivity Statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
- “The Rise of the Worker Productivity Score” from The New York Times
- Measuring productivity in service industries from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
- “Can a Hot but Smaller Labor Market Keep Making Gains in Participation?” from the Hamilton Project
If you have more questions about the Inflation Reduction Act or anything else, send them our way. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.
