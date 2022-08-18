The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Should we just call the Inflation Reduction Act the “Climate Bill”?
Aug 17, 2022
Episode 733

Should we just call the Inflation Reduction Act the “Climate Bill”?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We hope it reduces global warming.

We’re still getting your questions about the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act, and we’ll try to answer them! Like, why is it called the Inflation Reduction Act and what is it actually going to do about inflation? Kimberly and Kai share some insight on that and field a few more questions, like where are we going to get all the water needed to make more semiconductors in the United States? And how do you measure productivity in an economy that doesn’t make as many widgets as it used to?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you have more questions about the Inflation Reduction Act or anything else, send them our way. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART. 

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:15 PM PDT
17:14
3:53 PM PDT
27:03
1:33 PM PDT
1:50
7:55 AM PDT
7:02
Aug 17, 2022
7:10
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
When quarterly earnings "miss Wall Street expectations," whose expectations do we mean?
When quarterly earnings "miss Wall Street expectations," whose expectations do we mean?
How store brands went from shamed to chic
How store brands went from shamed to chic
Money and millennials: The cost of living in 2022 vs. 1972
Money and millennials: The cost of living in 2022 vs. 1972
Heat waves perilous for delivery truck drivers
A Warmer World
Heat waves perilous for delivery truck drivers