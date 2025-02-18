Should we be worried about bird flu?

Today we’re talking about bird flu. It’s infecting flocks of chickens, causing egg prices to rise across the country, plus herds of dairy cattle and people are getting sick too. And all of this is happening amid sweeping changes at U.S. federal health agencies.

The Trump administration has ordered mass firings and limits on public communications at agencies including the Centers for Disease Control, hindering its ability to keep the public informed.

“There are a lot of emerging and ongoing infectious disease events that require a very active, highly communicative public health agency like the CDC, and we’re just not getting that,” said Jessica Malaty Rivera, an epidemiologist and science communicator.

On the show today, Malaty Rivera explains the scale of the current bird flu outbreak, how the response in the United States has been disrupted by chaos in the federal government, and why state health systems may struggle to fill the gaps after years of underfunding.

