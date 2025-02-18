Economic PulseUnlocking The GatesAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Should we be worried about bird flu?
Feb 18, 2025
Should we be worried about bird flu?

Paula Bronstein/Getty Images
One epidemiologist said chaos at health agencies has left scientists "flying in the dark."

Today we’re talking about bird flu. It’s infecting flocks of chickens, causing egg prices to rise across the country, plus herds of dairy cattle and people are getting sick too. And all of this is happening amid sweeping changes at U.S. federal health agencies.

The Trump administration has ordered mass firings and limits on public communications at agencies including the Centers for Disease Control, hindering its ability to keep the public informed.

“There are a lot of emerging and ongoing infectious disease events that require a very active, highly communicative public health agency like the CDC, and we’re just not getting that,” said Jessica Malaty Rivera, an epidemiologist and science communicator.

On the show today, Malaty Rivera explains the scale of the current bird flu outbreak, how the response in the United States has been disrupted by chaos in the federal government, and why state health systems may struggle to fill the gaps after years of underfunding.

Plus, for one listener, doing something is better than nothing. And, another listener shares how they changed their mind about the value of government work.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

What’s something you thought you knew but later found out you were wrong about? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

