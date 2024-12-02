Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Should the Fed open more regional reserve banks?
Dec 2, 2024
Episode 1295

Should the Fed open more regional reserve banks?

Win McNamee/Getty Images
We'll explain the very geeky (but very important) debate.

Nine of the Federal Reserve’s 12 reserve banks are on the Mississippi River or east of it. One former Fed official says it’s caused the central bank to disproportionately reflect the interests of the eastern United States. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll unpack how some businesses are pushing consumers to shop now in anticipation of potential tariffs under the incoming Donald Trump administration. Plus, we’ll smile about one runner’s 700-mile quest to create art on the GPS-tracking app Strava.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Why are Black Friday deals appearing earlier this year?
Nearly half of Americans are still paying off 2023 holiday debt, survey says
Companies are spending more on intellectual property. Why?
China’s consumption is ticking up, but can it be sustained?
