Should jobs require a college degree?
Sep 26, 2024
Should jobs require a college degree?

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris says she wants to get rid of degree requirements for certain jobs.

In a speech outlining her economic vision this week, Vice President Kamala Harris said she’d boost manufacturing in the United States by supporting trade school programs and getting rid of unnecessary college-degree requirements for federal jobs. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll explain why the DOJ is suing Visa. Plus, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s wild search for butter prices.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

