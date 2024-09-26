Should jobs require a college degree?
In a speech outlining her economic vision this week, Vice President Kamala Harris said she’d boost manufacturing in the United States by supporting trade school programs and getting rid of unnecessary college-degree requirements for federal jobs. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll explain why the DOJ is suing Visa. Plus, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s wild search for butter prices.
- “Harris pledges ‘pragmatic’ approach to the economy in Pittsburgh speech” from Politico
- “Kamala Harris says she will cut degree requirements for certain federal jobs” from Reuters
- “Justice Department Sues Visa for Monopolizing Debit Markets” from the Department of Justice
- “Justice Department accuses Visa of stifling competition in the debit card business” from NPR
- “Cruz gets heated after Booker blocks deepfake revenge porn bill” from The Hill
- “Christine Lagarde – Stabilizing Inflation & Regulating AI for the Global Economy” from the Daily Show
