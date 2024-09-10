Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Project 2025 and the fate of the federal workforce
Sep 10, 2024
Episode 1239

Project 2025 and the fate of the federal workforce

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
The 922-page set of conservative policy proposals could have sprawling economic implications.

Today we’re talking about Project 2025, the 922-page set of conservative policy proposals written as a blueprint for a second Donald Trump administration by the Heritage Foundation think tank.

E.J. Fagan, political science professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago and author of “The Thinkers: The Rise of Partisan Think Tanks and the Polarization of American Politics,” said Project 2025 is not your run-of-the-mill policy guide like the ones the Heritage Foundation has written for decades.

“When you read this document, Project 2025, it’s a much different document than previous ones. It is not just conservative policy recommendations, but options that conservatives and a new Trump administration could use to bypass American constitutional government,” said Fagan.

On the show today, Fagan explains how the Heritage Foundation became closely allied with former President Trump, how their Schedule F plan could drastically transform the vast federal workforce and what it could mean for the economy.

Then, we’ll get into what the Chase “ATM glitch” fiasco tells us about the state of financial literacy. And, some good news from the Census Bureau about household incomes.

Plus, a call for a revolt against the penny from one listener and a vocab lesson from another.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

Today we’re talking about Project 2025, the 922-page set of conservative policy proposals written as a blueprint for a second Donald Trump administration by the Heritage Foundation think tank. E.J. Fagan, political science professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago and author of “The Thinkers: The Rise of Partisan Think Tanks and the Polarization of American Politics,” said Project 2025 is not your run-of-the-mill policy guide like the ones the Heritage Foundation has written for decades. On the show today, Fagan explains how the Heritage Foundation became closely allied with former President Trump, how their Schedule F plan could drastically transform the vast federal workforce and what it could mean for the economy.

Then, we’ll get into what the Chase “ATM glitch” fiasco can tell us about the state of financial literacy in the United States. Plus, a call for a revolt against the penny from one listener and a vocab lesson from another.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:25 PM PDT
30:12
3:58 PM PDT
27:57
7:38 AM PDT
8:40
3:05 AM PDT
12:09
Sep 6, 2024
11:03
Sep 5, 2024
28:23
Sep 4, 2024
3:48
The federal government has two main measures of inflation. They don't agree.
The federal government has two main measures of inflation. They don't agree.
The RSN is dying. What's next for sports broadcasting?
The RSN is dying. What's next for sports broadcasting?
How do Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's economic policy proposals stack up?
Election 2024
How do Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's economic policy proposals stack up?
Could the U.S. ever attain 100% employment?
I've Always Wondered ...
Could the U.S. ever attain 100% employment?