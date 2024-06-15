The problem with Trump’s idea to replace income taxes with tariffs
A new pitch from former President Donald Trump calls for replacing income tax with tariffs. We’ll get into why the math doesn’t add up. Plus, chemical hair relaxers are making Black women sick, so why are they still being sold? And, we’ll weigh in on Apple entering the AI race, Hollywood studios buying movie theaters, and using speakerphone in public during a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Post about Donald Trump’s “all tariffs policy” from Emily Wilkins on X
- “The Disturbing Truth About Hair Relaxers” from The New York Times
- “Alex Jones’ personal assets to be sold to pay $1.5B Sandy Hook debt. Company bankruptcy is dismissed” from The Associated Press
- “Why decaf coffee is growing in popularity” from Marketplace
- “Apple announces AI features” from Marketplace
- “Games Are Proving Their Pull on News and Tech Sites” from The New York Times
- “Sony Pictures Acquires Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Landmark Deal That Puts Studios Back in Theater Game” from The Hollywood Reporter
- “Living Out Loud, Headphones Nowhere to Be Found” from The New York Times
