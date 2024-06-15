Bytes: Week in ReviewJobs IRLDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...

ABOUT SHOW
The problem with Trump’s idea to replace income taxes with tariffs
Jun 14, 2024
Episode 1082

The problem with Trump’s idea to replace income taxes with tariffs

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
The math doesn't math.

A new pitch from former President Donald Trump calls for replacing income tax with tariffs. We’ll get into why the math doesn’t add up. Plus, chemical hair relaxers are making Black women sick, so why are they still being sold? And, we’ll weigh in on Apple entering the AI race, Hollywood studios buying movie theaters, and using speakerphone in public during a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

