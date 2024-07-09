My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The problem with the American 30-year mortgage
Jul 9, 2024
Episode 1199

The problem with the American 30-year mortgage

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Is it time to switch it up?

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is as American as apple pie. But it wasn’t always this way, and it’s putting the housing market in a tough spot lately.

A substantial amount of homeowners with low-rate mortgages are choosing to stay put in their homes rather than selling and buying a new one at higher rates. It’s created what’s known as a lock-in effect.

“They might not be in their ideal house, but they have this great deal on a mortgage right now,” said Andra Ghent, professor of finance at the University of Utah. “We sort of have this mismatch.”

On the show today, Ghent explains how a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came to be in the United States, why it’s now putting the housing market in a bind, and how our mortgage system perpetuates inequality. Plus, could the Danish mortgage model work here?

Then, we’ll get into why the Federal Trade Commission is eyeing pharmacy benefit managers, the third-party companies that negotiate drug prices between health insurance providers and drugmakers. Plus, the latest economic outlook from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Later, We’ll hear how one listener is pushing back against feelings of hopelessness. And, an editor at The Points Guy shares the story of a travel lesson learned.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:38 PM PDT
31:15
4:06 PM PDT
27:24
2:46 PM PDT
1:05
7:40 AM PDT
8:06
Jul 9, 2024
15:32
Jul 3, 2024
15:08
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
When ancestry tests reveal more than genetics
When ancestry tests reveal more than genetics
Kids want $70 wrinkle creams. Parents and lawmakers are "fighting a losing battle"
Kids want $70 wrinkle creams. Parents and lawmakers are "fighting a losing battle"
Final rules for Pregnant Workers Fairness Act go into effect
Final rules for Pregnant Workers Fairness Act go into effect
Small-business optimism climbs, but inflation agita persists
Small-business optimism climbs, but inflation agita persists