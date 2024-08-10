Peacock sticks the landing at Paris Olympics
Compared to the Games in Tokyo and Beijing, NBC’s Paris Olympics coverage has been pulling in significantly higher viewership and ad revenue. Guest host Meghan McCarty Carino explains why the company may have finally hit its stride with its streamer Peacock. And, candidate Donald Trump said the president should have more influence over the Federal Reserve. Guest host Nova Safo gets into how that scenario played out in the Richard Nixon era. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “NBC’s Olympics Broadcast Isn’t Just Addictive. It’s a New Era of Streaming” from Wired
- “NBC enjoys Paris Olympics success as Americans neglect work to watch the Games” from Reuters
- “The Snoop Olympics: Paris proving a boon to NBC after interest waned in Tokyo and Beijing Games” from AP News
- “Trump Calls for Three Debates Against Harris, More Influence Over the Fed” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Trump would face constraints in remaking the Federal Reserve if elected” from Axios
- “Do athletes who earn an Olympic gold medal get a cash prize?” from Marketplace
- “Costco is cracking down on membership moochers” from CNN
- “Amazon Deals Let Shoppers Buy Products on TikTok, Pinterest” from Bloomberg
- “Americans Are Skipping Theme Parks This Summer” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Celebrity book clubs are ‘extremely influential’ in the publishing world” from Marketplace
