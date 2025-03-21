Our tribute to cherry blossom season

It’s almost peak bloom in Washington, D.C., which means it’s time for our annual cherry blossom celebration! But first, some federal funding news: Columbia University will give in to far-reaching demands by President Donald Trump to restore threatened federal funding. We’ll get into what kind of precedent the move sets for higher education. And, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will cancel $500 million in food deliveries. Rural food banks could be impacted most. Plus, we’ll play a blossom-themed round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Donate to our March fundraiser to get classic public media thank-you gifts! https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn