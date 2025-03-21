Tricks of the TradeTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Our tribute to cherry blossom season
Mar 21, 2025
Episode 1354

Our tribute to cherry blossom season

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, the Midwest's underrated cherry blossom viewing.

It’s almost peak bloom in Washington, D.C., which means it’s time for our annual cherry blossom celebration! But first, some federal funding news: Columbia University will give in to far-reaching demands by President Donald Trump to restore threatened federal funding. We’ll get into what kind of precedent the move sets for higher education. And, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will cancel $500 million in food deliveries. Rural food banks could be impacted most. Plus, we’ll play a blossom-themed round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

