Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Our post-tariff takeaways
Apr 3, 2025
Episode 1363

Our post-tariff takeaways

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Imagse
Plus, economists share how they're preparing.

President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs on American imports, with the levies coming in higher than expected. Do we need to be stockpiling our carts to get in front of rising costs? We asked economists how they’re personally preparing for higher prices. Plus, Reema and Kimberly unpack international responses as countries buckle up to negotiate — or take retaliatory measures. Also, why are we putting tariffs on uninhabited islands near Antarctica?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:13 PM PDT
18:27
3:50 PM PDT
26:16
8:15 AM PDT
7:34
Apr 3, 2025
8:38
Apr 2, 2025
3:04
Mar 28, 2025
17:24
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Doing the numbers on all of those fresh tariffs
Marketplace Morning Report
Doing the numbers on all of those fresh tariffs
Keep an eye on rising layoffs at the smallest businesses
Keep an eye on rising layoffs at the smallest businesses
The world reacts to President Trump's tariffs
Marketplace Morning Report
The world reacts to President Trump's tariffs
"Low hiring, low firing" economy not great for Gen Z
"Low hiring, low firing" economy not great for Gen Z