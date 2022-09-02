Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Our hollowed-out shells make a surprise appearance
Sep 1, 2022
Episode 744

Our hollowed-out shells make a surprise appearance

And so does the dark place sting.

Hit the dark place sting, we’re discussing some news stories that got our shells feeling a little hollow. First, residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have no clean water. Though help may be finally on the way, we still have questions. Also, a new survey shows just how devastating the pandemic was for students in the classroom. But we’ve at least got a Make Me Smile, thanks to a listener email on the physics of dragons. Get ready to laugh cry.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you want to send us your delightful voice memos and emails, you can reach us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART. 

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

