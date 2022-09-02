Our hollowed-out shells make a surprise appearance
Hit the dark place sting, we’re discussing some news stories that got our shells feeling a little hollow. First, residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have no clean water. Though help may be finally on the way, we still have questions. Also, a new survey shows just how devastating the pandemic was for students in the classroom. But we’ve at least got a Make Me Smile, thanks to a listener email on the physics of dragons. Get ready to laugh cry.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “The Pandemic Erased Two Decades of Progress in Math and Reading” from The New York Times
- “Who Would Like to Explain to the Class WHY Jackson, Miss., Has No Water?” from Esquire
- “Water pump installed at O.B. Curtis Water Plant helping water pressure in Jackson” from Clarion Ledger
- “Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’” from Associated Press
