One eye on the commodity markets, folks

Today we’ll preview a story we think we’ll be talking about more soon, including on next week’s evening broadcast at “Marketplace.” There’s been increasing tumult in multiple commodity markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The markets for wheat, oil and various metals are being stretched to their limits as officials try to navigate both the war and prolonged supply chain issues. For Economics on Tap, our hosts discuss why getting things under control won’t be an easy fix. Then, the government is running out of the funding it uses to cover COVID costs, including tests, vaccines and treatments — the tools we need to bring life back to normal. And we’ll highlight another example of our totally skewed housing market and its implications. It’s a heavy news day, but we’ll finish things off with a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- LME: “The World’s Biggest Commodities Markets Are Starting to Seize Up” from Bloomberg
- “The White House says it’s running out of money to cover COVID tests and vaccines” from NPR
- “Homes Earned More for Owners Than Their Jobs Last Year” from The Wall Street Journal
- “The complications of adding background checks to dating apps” from “Marketplace Tech”
- COVID drove people to shop online, and some of those buying habits may stick from “Marketplace”
- Netflix Test Will Let Members Pay for Password-Sharing Users from Variety
- Cardboard cutouts of our favorite host!
