On Russia, “don’t assume a rational actor”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Things are pretty hollow on this Hollowed-Out Shell Thursday. After weeks of posturing, Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Wednesday night. We can’t predict what’s going to happen next, but we can guess on the probable economic ripples. We’ll end with a surprisingly divisive Make Me Smile.
Sign up for the Make Me Smart newsletter (or any other Marketplace newsletter) by Feb. 28 and be entered to win a signed Vintage Kai T-shirt.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Shock-and-Awe Sanctions Could Still Stop Putin from Bloomberg
- Coffee, Cocoa Slump With Consumption Drop Off After Russia Attack from Bloomberg
- Russian Escalation in Ukraine Raises Global Economic Risks from The Wall Street Journal
- Enjoy this collection of hairless cats, courtesy Marielle
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.