Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Oligarchs and taxes and bonds, oh my!
Mar 9, 2022
Episode 615

Oligarchs and taxes and bonds, oh my!

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
It's Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, and we're ready.

Today we’re answering questions that get at those knock-on economic effects of Russia’s war with Ukraine we’ve been talking about recently on the show. One listener wonders about gas tax revenue. Another wants to know: What is an oligarch, and why should I care? We’ll tell you that, plus dig into some specifics about the bond market and provide some clarification about Fed chief Jay Powell’s magic keyboard.

If you’ve got a question you want us to answer next time, send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Give today to support Make Me Smart.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:32 PM PST
16:50
4:34 PM PST
26:38
1:47 PM PST
1:50
7:39 AM PST
7:39
Mar 9, 2022
13:03
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
For global brands, pulling out of Russia isn't a yes-or-no question
For global brands, pulling out of Russia isn't a yes-or-no question
The war in Ukraine means more chaos for global shipping
The war in Ukraine means more chaos for global shipping
Why do we import Russian (and other foreign) oil when we have a lot of it in the U.S.?
Why do we import Russian (and other foreign) oil when we have a lot of it in the U.S.?
What does OPEC have to say about the Russian oil situation? Not much.
What does OPEC have to say about the Russian oil situation? Not much.