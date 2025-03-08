Oh, the irony!
President Donald Trump’s family business is suing Capital One for closing its bank accounts in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing the bank violated consumer protection laws. Where’s the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau when ya need ’em? Then, Kimberly breaks down two moves by the White House that could have sweeping consequences for law firms who work on cases against the Trump administration. Plus, we’ll weigh in on Trump’s strategic bitcoin reserve and tariff whiplash during a game of Half Full/Half Empty! Oh, and should there be a half-time show at the 2026 World Cup final?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Trump Organization Sues Capital One for Closing Its Accounts” from The New York Times
- “War heroes and military firsts are among 26,000 images flagged for removal in Pentagon’s DEI purge” from AP News
- “Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Ensures the Enforcement of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 65(c)” from the White House
- “Trump directs DOJ to seek security bonds for injunctions” from Law and Crime
- “Trump targets prominent Democratic-linked law firm” from Politico
- “Your tariff questions, answered.” from the Marketplace newsletter
- “Why coffee shops like Dunkin’ are dropping nondairy milk fees” from Marketplace
- “Fed chair signals patience amid Trump’s tariff whiplash” from The Washington Post
- “In a first, the 2026 World Cup final will include a halftime show” from NPR
- “Can an A.I. Travel Bot Plan Your Trip to NYC?” from The New York Times
