Neoliberalism’s sleight of hand
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Over the last 50 years, an ideology known as neoliberalism has transformed the American economy — for better or worse. The concept is often associated with Ronald Reagan, free markets and deregulation. But legal scholar Mehrsa Baradaran says we get a lot wrong about the origins of neoliberalism and its true impact on society.
“What neoliberalism does is it gets into the bones of the infrastructure of government and lawmaking and makes it much more complex. … The bigger firms and the industries that have the most lobbyists and most lawyers can really get in there and make their own laws,” said Baradaran, author of the new book “The Quiet Coup: Neoliberalism and the Looting of America.”
On the show today, Baradaran explains what neoliberal ideology promised to do for the American economy, what it actually did and why she believes that looking to the free market might, ironically, be the only way forward.
Then, we’ll dig into another economist’s take on what should replace neoliberalism. Plus, why actress Scarlett Johansson isn’t cool with OpenAI’s new chatbot.
Later, we’ll listen to some St. Louis cicadas. And, a law professor discovered that menopause isn’t just a health issue — it’s a legal one too.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Opinion | The Neoliberal Looting of America” from The New York Times
- “What is neoliberalism? A political scientist explains the use and evolution of the term” from The Conversation
- “Opinion | Time is up for neoliberals” from The Washington Post
- “Learning how to use AI could boost your pay by 25%, study finds” from CNN Business
- “Scarlett Johansson says OpenAI chatbot voice ‘eerily similar’ to hers” from Reuters
We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.