Neoliberalism’s sleight of hand
May 21, 2024
Neoliberalism’s sleight of hand

Is the free market actually free?

Over the last 50 years, an ideology known as neoliberalism has transformed the American economy — for better or worse. The concept is often associated with Ronald Reagan, free markets and deregulation. But legal scholar Mehrsa Baradaran says we get a lot wrong about the origins of neoliberalism and its true impact on society.

“What neoliberalism does is it gets into the bones of the infrastructure of government and lawmaking and makes it much more complex. … The bigger firms and the industries that have the most lobbyists and most lawyers can really get in there and make their own laws,” said Baradaran, author of the new book “The Quiet Coup: Neoliberalism and the Looting of America.”

On the show today, Baradaran explains what neoliberal ideology promised to do for the American economy, what it actually did and why she believes that looking to the free market might, ironically, be the only way forward.

Then, we’ll dig into another economist’s take on what should replace neoliberalism. Plus, why actress Scarlett Johansson isn’t cool with OpenAI’s new chatbot.

Later, we’ll listen to some St. Louis cicadas. And, a law professor discovered that menopause isn’t just a health issue — it’s a legal one too.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

