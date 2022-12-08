How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
More jobs are always a good thing, right?
Dec 7, 2022
Episode 829

More jobs are always a good thing, right?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
We'll explain the current situationship between Wall Street and the job market.

When the latest jobs report dropped, so did stock prices. A listener wrote in to ask why Wall Street isn’t a fan of the hot labor market. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about how post-merger SPACs are holding up and how switching to an electric vehicle can save you money. Also, we’ll hear from Kimberly’s mom about her early Christmas decorating!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

As 2022 winds down, so are we! Join us Friday for our final episode of the year. We’re hosting a special holiday-inspired Economics on Tap starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time/3:30 p.m. Pacific time on YouTube Live.

And if you have a holiday cocktail recipe or beer we should try, please send it our way. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:49 PM PST
18:25
4:14 PM PST
27:22
1:39 PM PST
1:50
7:46 AM PST
8:32
2:47 AM PST
8:31
Dec 1, 2022
39:21
3:00 AM PST
35:02
Why is streaming video still so messy?
Why is streaming video still so messy?
Pentagon's weapons buyer on replenishing stockpiles and fortifying supply chains
Pentagon's weapons buyer on replenishing stockpiles and fortifying supply chains
At The Sports Bra in Portland, it's all women's sports, all the time
At The Sports Bra in Portland, it's all women's sports, all the time
Congested supply chains may finally be easing as inventories fall
Congested supply chains may finally be easing as inventories fall