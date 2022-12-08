More jobs are always a good thing, right?

When the latest jobs report dropped, so did stock prices. A listener wrote in to ask why Wall Street isn’t a fan of the hot labor market. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about how post-merger SPACs are holding up and how switching to an electric vehicle can save you money. Also, we’ll hear from Kimberly’s mom about her early Christmas decorating!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

As 2022 winds down, so are we! Join us Friday for our final episode of the year. We’re hosting a special holiday-inspired Economics on Tap starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time/3:30 p.m. Pacific time on YouTube Live.

And if you have a holiday cocktail recipe or beer we should try, please send it our way. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or 508-U-B-SMART.