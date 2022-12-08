More jobs are always a good thing, right?
When the latest jobs report dropped, so did stock prices. A listener wrote in to ask why Wall Street isn’t a fan of the hot labor market. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about how post-merger SPACs are holding up and how switching to an electric vehicle can save you money. Also, we’ll hear from Kimberly’s mom about her early Christmas decorating!
- “Dow Down 300 Points After Strong Jobs Report — Here’s Why The Market’s Rooting For Higher Unemployment Right Now” from Forbes
- “Fed’s Powell: Rate hikes to slow, but adjustment just beginning” from Reuters
- “According to at least one statistic, the job market seems to be cooling” from Marketplace
- “The SPAC craze, explained” from Marketplace
- “SPACs Were All the Rage. Now, Not So Much.” from The New York Times
- “How Much Does It Cost to Charge an EV?” from Lifewire
